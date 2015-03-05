Opinion & Columns

Column on Islamic extremism was contemptuous

By WILL HECHT, Guest Columnist

Tom West repeatedly makes uninformed statements in this paper (“Concern persists in area over Islamic extremism,” Feb. 22). To suggest that Islam is at war with the United States is misleading: Islam is a human construct; statements in the Koran, as in the Bible, are subject to interpretation by humans, regardless of the emphasis given to divine inspiration — writing or interpreting holy scripture.

The writer states that Muslims “live” their religion — as if all Muslims live their religion in the same manner — and “want a very different society.” Christians too “live” their religion. Some believe women should be subservient to men; most if not all believe no disrespect should be shown to God; death for “certain sins” in our Christian society is called capital punishment; and public shaming is a regular feature in this paper’s Courts and Crime section. What is “a very different society”?

Find a major religion that has not been used by some of its adherents to justify violence against others. Christian religious extremism goes back centuries: Crusades; Europe’s Reformation and Counter Reformation Era; Spanish conquest of the Americas; Ku Klux Klan; racial segregation in the American South; white supremacist movements that claim Christian inspiration to justify demeaning and killing people.

The writer’s information source, John Guandolo? He’s a “former” FBI agent because he resigned from the FBI after it became known that, while married, he had inappropriate sexual relationships with female agents and with a confidential source witness during a federal government corruption investigation. He now cruises the anti-terrorism speaker network looking for secret meetings and gullible Islamophobic folks.

The writer owns a bully pulpit from which is displayed editorial sloppiness that is cause for concern in this community. Even where it is legal to speak contemptuously about a religion, is it wise? Does it encourage intolerance? Is it compassionate? Should society encourage or oppose it? If we are going to move forward as a society, we must do all that we can to avoid denigrating the dignity of another human being.

Will Hecht is a resident of Little Falls.

  • robin hensel

    Spot on Will. It was just yesterday, that former President Jimmy Carter in Minneapolis, commented that organized religion, including Catholics and Baptists, don’t consider women equal to men, enabling low pay and even physical abuse. “As long as a top religion says that women are inferior, this gives a freedom of action to a husband who wants to abuse his wife.” Women in the Christian Church have always been second class citizens. This is a real concern. There is plenty to criticize about the Christian faith. Too much to write about here. I agree with you also Will that the editors bully pulpit and sloppy journalism is cause for concern in this community.

    • John Snell

      Fear is driven by ignorance. You need only look at Facebook postings to find anti Islam and immigrant bigotry in Morrison and Crow Wing counties. I really think this is a failure of church leaders to educate their flocks on the facts of different religions. After all, that is their whole purpose as clergy. Very good article Mr Hecht

      • robin hensel

        John Snell….agree completely.

  • newpolitiq7

    Thank you, Mr. Hecht, for your helpful commentary. Your final sentence, “If we are going to move forward as a society, we must do all that we can to avoid denigrating the dignity of another human being.”, packed a lot of wisdom in a few words. Of course, “The Golden Rule” is part of many world religions, Unfortunately, it can’t be practiced freely if we live in a constant fearful state. Tom West’s article, “Concern persists in Area Over Islamic Extremism”:

    http://mcrecord.com/2015/02/19/concern-persists-in-area-over-islamic-extremism/

    only serves to incite the irrational fear some folks already posses regarding some supposed “other” in our midst. My comment on his article follows:

    It was a sad day for MCRecord journalism when this (Tom West’s) opinion piece was published. This article did not help to clarify the reader’s understanding of Islam, nor did it differentiate between the illegal acts of political extremists/lawbreakers and our neighbors in Central MN who practice their faith in peace as is allowed for all religious Americans. After reading this article, we are only left with the reminder (as if it was necessary) that there are still too many misguided individuals who live in (and propagate) fear regarding a religion they don’t understand (and don’t want to understand).

    Mr. West references fired FBI agent John Guandolo’s work (discredited by so many). The open-minded reader may also wish to read this book, “The Islamophobia Industry, How the Right Manufactures Fear of Muslims (Nathan Lean): http://theamericanmuslim.org/t

    to understand more about the profitable industry that’s devoted to the political and religious denigration of Muslims.

    Indeed, both Pres. Obama and former Pres. Bush have correctly stated that the U.S. is NOT at war with Islam. Tom West still wonders, however, if “Islam is at war with the United States”. The answer is, of course, is a resounding, “NO”, as stated well in a comment to this recent excellent op/ed piece in Star Tribune, “Can Pope Francis Prevent a Holy War: He’s a Uniquely qualified individual in a Uniquely Important Peacemaking Role” http://www.startribune.com/opi

    “Fine and dandy if the likes of ISIS perceive themselves to be holy warriors… Many have before them and others will in the future. What matters is that WE do not succumb to their twisted thinking, and succumbing to twisted thinking is just exactly what Americans are doing when they buy into the notion that the impending civil war in the Middle East is somehow a “holy war” against Christendom with the US playing the part of the Warrior of God.

    A certain segment of Americans NEED this to be a holy war and they NEED it to somehow involve Israel… They need to validate their “end times” apocalyptic theology. Listen carefully to how they portray the motivations of extremists… Their goal is to keep the US involved and they are pulling every fear-string they can to make sure we do.

    What seems to get lost in the clutter is that the upheaval in the Middle East has at its roots oppression, manipulation and economic domination by a number of elites whose power goes back to colonial decisions made largely by the British after WWII.

    Yes, religion and Jihad have become an expression of this, but the ROOTS of it are economic and political. Religion is just to tool… And it is being used by all of the players.

    That the West is involved at all has more to do with our support of the House of Saud and our ham-handed past meddling in the region than our majority religion.

    This is a problem for the people of the Middle East to figure out… They need to have their upheaval and get it over with without us coming to the party.”

    Mr. West, please don’t use the editorial pages of the Morrison County Record to cast aspersions on the religious beliefs of our Muslim neighbors, further inciting some ignorant and fearful people to pile on in their secret political meetings.

    You can click on the links mentioned above if you refer back to comment section following Tom’s original piece.

  • newpolitiq7
  • disqus_vxOGe93L8p

    However, it is ok to insult the Christian world with the
    proud Muslim that goes by the Koran, Allah is my lord Islam is my life The
    Koran is my guide The Sunnah is my practice Jihad is my spirit Paradise is my
    goal …and I will die to establish Islam. If we are practicing Muslims, we are
    above the law of the land. By Mustafa Carroll, Director CAIR Texas

    Is this something we need in the schools and government of the American people?
    This is the Muslim cult is the enemy of the American people and the constitution
    of the United States. Practicing Muslims have no allegiance to the American
    people or the United States. Muslims are here to expand the Muslim presence and
    the Muslim Ideology here in America, essentially to kill and destroy all
    non-believers of the Muslim cult. Thank GOD we have Trump!!!