Column on Islamic extremism was contemptuous

By WILL HECHT, Guest Columnist

Tom West repeatedly makes uninformed statements in this paper (“Concern persists in area over Islamic extremism,” Feb. 22). To suggest that Islam is at war with the United States is misleading: Islam is a human construct; statements in the Koran, as in the Bible, are subject to interpretation by humans, regardless of the emphasis given to divine inspiration — writing or interpreting holy scripture.

The writer states that Muslims “live” their religion — as if all Muslims live their religion in the same manner — and “want a very different society.” Christians too “live” their religion. Some believe women should be subservient to men; most if not all believe no disrespect should be shown to God; death for “certain sins” in our Christian society is called capital punishment; and public shaming is a regular feature in this paper’s Courts and Crime section. What is “a very different society”?

Find a major religion that has not been used by some of its adherents to justify violence against others. Christian religious extremism goes back centuries: Crusades; Europe’s Reformation and Counter Reformation Era; Spanish conquest of the Americas; Ku Klux Klan; racial segregation in the American South; white supremacist movements that claim Christian inspiration to justify demeaning and killing people.

The writer’s information source, John Guandolo? He’s a “former” FBI agent because he resigned from the FBI after it became known that, while married, he had inappropriate sexual relationships with female agents and with a confidential source witness during a federal government corruption investigation. He now cruises the anti-terrorism speaker network looking for secret meetings and gullible Islamophobic folks.

The writer owns a bully pulpit from which is displayed editorial sloppiness that is cause for concern in this community. Even where it is legal to speak contemptuously about a religion, is it wise? Does it encourage intolerance? Is it compassionate? Should society encourage or oppose it? If we are going to move forward as a society, we must do all that we can to avoid denigrating the dignity of another human being.

Will Hecht is a resident of Little Falls.