‘No’ to bumpouts in Little Falls

To the Editor:

Believe me — you “do not” want bumpouts. I lived in a city, Cadillac, Mich., that has them and they create a mess.

Bumpouts take away needed parking spaces from businesses; you will lose the bike lane; they make it hard for snow removal and snow plows to do a good job.

Don’t forget, every spring the bumpouts need repairs, from snowplows, trucks and cars hitting them. Chunks of cement will be missing and will be all scratched with deep gouges.

As for people crossing safer, just set the timer for the lights two or three minutes longer and they will make it OK.

Only two pedestrian deaths, between 1975 – 2011 doesn’t make a need for bumpouts.

Use the $2,400 for a more worthwhile project. So nice of Live Better Live Longer (LBLL) to at least pay the cost of the chalk. If LBLL wants the bumpouts so bad, they should pay the entire cost.

— Evelyn Lutzke, Buckman