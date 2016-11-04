Why I can’t vote Democrat

To the Editor:

I can’t vote Democrat because: Too many can’t afford healthcare and then get an extra kick/penalty for not being able to.

I don’t want to see the gruesome practice of partial-birth abortion legalized again.

Too many hardworking people already pay too much to a government that won’t control its frivolous spending.

I don’t want to see pastors penalized for repeating what God said on certain issues. Too many illegal, immoral and irrefutable acts keep getting ignored.

I don’t want to see some get special rights while others get theirs taken away.

Too many of our protectors (police officers) have not been protected in their line of duty.

I don’t want to see Supreme Court judges picked based on someone’s personal agenda versus a judge’s actual merit and constitutional adherence.

Too many women have been lied to and scared into taking the life of their unborn child for someone’s profit.

I don’t want to see certain viewpoints silenced, further eroding our freedom of speech.

Too many people have sacrificed and died to give us constitutionally guaranteed freedoms that some are trying to take away.

I don’t want to see our country get worse.

— Ruby Toenies, Randall