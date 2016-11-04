Opinion & Columns

Why I can’t vote Democrat

To the Editor:

I can’t vote Democrat because: Too many can’t afford healthcare and then get an extra kick/penalty for not being able to.

I don’t want to see the gruesome practice of partial-birth abortion legalized again.

Too many hardworking people already pay too much to a government that won’t control its frivolous spending.

I don’t want to see pastors penalized for repeating what God said on certain issues. Too many illegal, immoral and irrefutable acts keep getting ignored.

I don’t want to see some get special rights while others get theirs taken away.

Too many of our protectors (police officers) have not been protected in their line of duty.

I don’t want to see Supreme Court judges picked based on someone’s personal agenda versus a judge’s actual merit and constitutional adherence.

Too many women have been lied to and scared into taking the life of their unborn child for someone’s profit.

I don’t want to see certain viewpoints silenced, further eroding our freedom of speech.

Too many people have sacrificed and died to give us constitutionally guaranteed freedoms that some are trying to take away.

I don’t want to see our country get worse.

Ruby Toenies, Randall

  • John Snell

    This is a shock , another person who doesn’t understand free market healthcare. Obamacare doesn’t raise prices Dem’s and Rep. Don’t raise prices, providers do. If you want reasonable premiums vote Democrat for universal heathcare. What is frivolous spending ? They never say. How are pastors penalized??. They never say. WE don’t live in a theocracy but a democratic republic. I have a really hard time with people who think a fertilized egg is a human but refugee children are not. They need to reassess their religious beliefs.

  • Cliff Downing

    It has a longer history for me. I can’t vote for any Democrat. This developed with the McGovern nomination in ’72 and became a fully implemented distain and distrust in 1975 with the sellout of 58,000 dead American service members, 300K wounded, and 20 million S. Vietnamese sacrificed to the Communists. All because of the Democrat controlled legislature at the time. This distain for the Democrats has solidified ever since. Democrats have been more responsible for the deaths and enslavement of more people on the globe, from 1970 on, than any other entity in the U.S. And the desire to control citizen’s lives, usually to those citizen’s detriment, almost knows no bounds with Democrats. A candidate could well be the best person for the job at the time, but if they throw in their lot with the Democrats, knowing the history, I still will not vote for that person.