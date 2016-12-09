Silent majority voted for Trump

To the Editor:

The viewpoint article “Focus of Election Day shifts from how it happened to what it means” (Dec. 4 issue) means that the silent majority has spoken and most of the country has rejected the Democrats’ agenda of big government, the nanny state, socialism and abortion on demand.

The Democrats still don’t get it. They still want to call the shots and expect the Republicans to fall in line.

The old Minnesota Care worked well until the boondoggle of Obamacare was passed without any Republican backing.

It was Gov. Dayton who shut down the government because he refused to give up on his little pet projects, one being all day daycare for 4-year-olds.

Republicans do not need to work with Dayton. Dayton needs to work with Republicans. The problem is the Democrats’ version of working with Republicans is to have Republicans fall in line with the Democrats’ agenda.

The message of Donald Trump’s election was that the silent majority is tired of that kind of politics. We want principled Republicans who stand up for Republican principles.

That’s what “draining the swamp” is all about.

– Aleta Edin, Burtrum