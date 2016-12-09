Opinion & Columns

Silent majority voted for Trump

To the Editor:

The viewpoint article “Focus of Election Day shifts from how it happened to what it means” (Dec. 4 issue) means that the silent majority has spoken and most of the country has rejected the Democrats’ agenda of big government, the nanny state, socialism and abortion on demand.

The Democrats still don’t get it. They still want to call the shots and expect the Republicans to fall in line.

The old Minnesota Care worked well until the boondoggle of Obamacare was passed without any Republican backing.

It was Gov. Dayton who shut down the government because he refused to give up on his little pet projects, one being all day daycare for 4-year-olds.

Republicans do not need to work with Dayton. Dayton needs to work with Republicans. The problem is the Democrats’ version of working with Republicans is to have Republicans fall in line with the Democrats’ agenda.

The message of Donald Trump’s election was that the silent majority is tired of that kind of politics. We want principled Republicans who stand up for Republican principles.

That’s what “draining the swamp” is all about.

Aleta Edin, Burtrum

  • Erik Warner

    “…the silent majority has spoken…”

    Not for Trump. Of the approximately 56% who voted Trump got about 46%; Clinton got about 48%.

    Clinton has about a 2.6 million vote lead in the popular vote count. The majority of voters chose Hillary Clinton.

    • Wizard J

      No………the majority of California voted for Hillary……

      • newpolitiq7

        Wizard: Except for in some sort of political “Oz” (Trump-world?), Californians — from the bunker-dwellers in the North, to the die-hard Republicans of Newport Beach, to the liberals of Berkeley — are ALL Americans. The votes of all Californians are considered as legal and valid and yours and mine in Morrison County. One person, one vote. We need to seriously examine the role of the Electoral College in our great nation.

    • newpolitiq7

      . . . and Clinton has 2.8 million (and growing, still) more popular votes now. There’s no mandate for Trump, and no mandate for the Republicans in St. Paul. A little humility among so-called “winners” goes a long way. Over-reach of winners with no mandate has almost always been the author of their undoing, however, so maybe we should welcome it.

  • John Snell

    I continue to be impressed by the total grasp of the facts that Edin exibits. However, I would like to point out the type-o ,majority should have been minority that voted for Trump. She was dooped like the other poor schmucks that voted for him. Wait till they loose their health ins. State Republicans do not have a mandate and they should work with Dayton to accually acomplish something instead of dictating terms. Take another look at the swamp Aleta, it’s got more” swamp things “than before. It happens to be the elites that you were voting against.

  • Federal

    Minnesota rated in the top 5 in nation in all areas under Dayton leadership something to be proud of .Like I say about the silent majority they vote one way, then go home and pray that the DFL still has the power to save all the great benefits they receive.

    • Wizard J

      What top five areas? Most people on assistance? Most money wasted on ridiculous projects? Most mumbling governor?

      Please explain……

      • Federal

        Wizard Minnesota is rated in top 5 best in nation in health care, new jobs, low unemployment, Education, healthiest place to live,and much more. You say we have we mumbling Governor that fine , just lately he was rated best Governor in the nation. The vast majority of Mn health and human resources budget goes to seniors. What do you want cut them off? Where do you get your fact from Upfront on KLTF? I believe all you whiners should go live down South for a few months then you would know how great mn is under Dayton leadeship.

  • newpolitiq7

    This doesn’t really make much sense, if the premise is somehow that 1) Donald Trump is “principled” — about anything (Republican principles or others) and 2) that Donald Trump has ever really been a Republican. Pres-elect Trump is not a “principled” person — he’s just not. I offer a proof his entire adult, adulterous, money-can-buy-me-anything life. And most people who follow politics (like you, Ms Burtrum) also concur that in most of his life, Donald Trump was an unprincipled person who mainly supported the ideas and campaigns of Dem’s. Mike Pence agrees with all of the right-wing Republican agenda — I’ll grant you that. And, it appears that Trump’s cabinet is far more influenced by Pence agenda (that has no national mandate) than whatever we can glean of Trump’s “principles”.