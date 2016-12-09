Three dogs is too many for Royalton residents

Although Royalton City Council members agreed to allow Sara Holm to keep her therapy dog, a small shitzu, and her children’s two labradors until June 1, 2017, the message was clear that at that time only two dogs would be allowed at her residence.

The city’s ordinance is written to allow only two dogs at a residence.

Holm asked the Council for a variance for her therapy dog which her therapist had suggested.

The Council had a copy of the letter from the therapist, which said, “I am recommending/ prescribing the use of an animal that will assist Sara Holm in coping with anxiety and depression.”

Mayor Andrea Lauer said, “A therapy dog is not a service dog. Our ordinance allows only two dogs. You will have to make a choice.”

Holm said, “The other two dogs belong to my children. I cannot get rid of them. The little dog helps me when I get depressed or anxious. I am not getting rid of my dogs.”

Council Member Kelly Warzecha said, “We have to draw the line somewhere. It is a therapy dog not a service dog.”

Before leaving the meeting, Holm questioned why another resident with three dogs was given until June to work out her situation.

Holm returned later to the meeting to discuss the issue further. That is when the Council agreed to allow her to keep the three dogs until June 1, 2017.

Warzecha said, “We are not telling you to get rid of your dog, but you will have to get rid of one of them.”