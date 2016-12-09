Community & PeopleGovernment

Three dogs is too many for Royalton residents

Although Royalton City Council members agreed to allow Sara Holm to keep her therapy dog, a small shitzu, and her children’s two labradors until June 1, 2017, the message was clear that at that time only two dogs would be allowed at her residence.

The city’s ordinance is written to allow only two dogs at a residence.

Holm asked the Council for a variance for her therapy dog which her therapist had suggested.

The Council had a copy of the letter from the therapist, which said, “I am recommending/ prescribing the use of an animal that will assist Sara Holm in coping with anxiety and depression.”

Mayor Andrea Lauer said, “A therapy dog is not a service dog. Our ordinance allows only two dogs. You will have to make a choice.”

Holm said, “The other two dogs belong to my children. I cannot get rid of them. The little dog helps me when I get depressed or anxious. I am not getting rid of my dogs.”

Council Member Kelly Warzecha said, “We have to draw the line somewhere. It is a therapy dog not a service dog.”

Before leaving the meeting, Holm questioned why another resident with three dogs was given until June to work out her situation.

Holm returned later to the meeting to discuss the issue further. That is when the Council agreed to allow her to keep the three dogs until June 1, 2017.

Warzecha said, “We are not telling you to get rid of your dog, but you will have to get rid of one of them.”

  • laurie koll

    http://usdogregistry.org/it's the minnesota law that says if your therapy dog is registered no matter what the pet policy for any city or county, the registered therapy dog does not count towards the pet policy, so just register your dog, the kit is only $69 and then you can keep all three of your wonderful furry pet family, hope this helps, good luck

  • laurie koll

    Fair Housing Amendments Act
    Air Carrier Access Act, allows any registered therapy pet in a household no matter what the pet policy is

  • laurie koll

    A number limit causes dog deaths by forcing people to give up dogs they own, thus causing crowding in local shelters; denying people the opportunity to buy an additional dog from a shelter or a rescue; and adversely impacting rescue groups and foster homes that help find new homes for dogs whose owners cannot keep them.
    Alternatives to number limits are:
    Passage and enforcement of strict nuisance laws.
    Use of an arbitrator to mediate neighborhood disputes about animals.
    Use of alternative sentencing such as community service at the county animal shelter or attendance at a full obedience training course for those who violate nuisance ordinances.
    Periodic programs or mailings about responsible dog ownership or city sponsorship of a Canine Good Citizen test to encourage residents to be responsible dog owners.

  • Sara Ann Holm

    I am so disappointed that you would allow this article to include my name and my medical information. Not only am I going through this with the city but now everyone knows something about me that should never have been published!

  • Jessica Crider

    Do we truly think that airing someone’s medical history and prescriptions is a good thing to do? I understand that minutes need to be taken and they need to be published publicly; but there are better ways to do this. Why was her name mentioned, and her diagnosis; along with her prescription? Poor class, MCR…

  • Stan

    What difference does it really make how many animals a person has?? If the animals don’t cause any problems and they can take care of said animals I don’t really give a crap if you have 6 dogs or 30 cats.