Gazelka adds to county’s clout in St. Paul

Morrison County residents may not realize it, but they hit the equivalent of the political trifecta with the election just past. Randall native Joyce Peppin, R-Rogers, will again serve as House Majority Leader. State Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, has just been chosen as House Majority Whip, putting him just behind Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Peppin, in the House GOP hierarchy.

And now, as a result of gaining an improbable one-seat majority in the state Senate while losing their previous caucus leader, the Republicans have chosen state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, as the new Senate Majority Leader. This may never have happened before in Tom West, West Words

state history, certainly never before for a county from Greater Minnesota, where three of the six or seven most powerful lawmakers in St. Paul all have deep ties to the same county.

Gazelka’s ascendancy was the big surprise coming out of this election. State Sen. David Hann, R-Eden Prairie, had the full support of his fellow Republican senators, Gazelka said. Unfortunately for Hann, he didn’t have the full support of his constituents, and lost his re-election bid.

Gazelka’s wife, Maralee, told Paul he should make a bid for the top job in the caucus, so he called the 33 other GOP senators a day after the election. The caucus had other candidates, but behind closed doors, they opted for Gazelka to lead them. It may not be so surprising when one considers how deep Gazelka’s roots are in outstate Minnesota, where the bulk of his GOP colleagues are from. Gazelka was raised in Virginia, Minn., on the Iron Range. After attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth for a short time, he transferred to Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma. “I wanted a business degree with a Christian emphasis,” he said.

After graduating, in 1983 he became a State Farm Insurance agent in Madison, Minn. In 1990, he was promoted into management and moved to Bemidji.

One reason he thought he could serve as Majority Leader is that he managed 34 very independent agents for State Farm and about 100 staff members. In the Senate, the GOP will have 34 senators, who are also very independent, and about 80 staff members.

Eventually, he was promoted again, but the promotion involved having to drive almost weekly from Bemidji to the Twin Cities for meetings. He decided to go back to having his own agency and moved to the Brainerd-Baxter area.

In 2004, he decided to try his hand at politics, and won by defeating long-time Brainerd legislator Don Samuelson. His time in St. Paul was brief, however, as the tide turned against Republicans in the 2006 election. He was defeated by teacher John Ward.

Four years later, the political bug bit again. This time, however, Gazelka challenged incumbent Sen. Paul Koering in the Republican primary, and won. He then defeated DFLer Taylor Stevenson in the general election, and two years later beat Al Doty. This year, Gazelka won an overwhelming 71 percent of the vote against Jason Weinerman.

Like Daudt, who was first elected to the House in 2010, Gazelka rose quickly through the ranks.

He said last week that he is well aware that his caucus has only a one-vote advantage, and will need to deal with the minority caucus and DFL Gov. Mark Dayton on some issues. “I work at building bridges where you can and should,” he said.

One thing he hopes to do is create a less partisan, more professional staff by putting Senate employees under human resources.

He plans to implement a change in committee structure by splitting health topics into three committees: one for insurance issues, one for human services delivery and one for aging and long-term care.

The two top issues on his agenda, however, are health insurance and transportation funding. He said the health insurance industry is “literally collapsing” in Minnesota and that transportation needs a long-term funding source.

In spite of the crisis in the independent health insurance market, which is seeing 60-70 percent increases in premiums, Gazelka said the hang-up on a special session has been over the bonding bill. Health insurance rebates and the tax relief bill, vetoed by the governor last spring, both have broad bipartisan support. However, the bonding for capital improvements, which needs a supermajority for passage, at this writing, did not yet have an agreement.

While making no promises, Gazelka smiles at the clout the county will have in the coming legislative session. “It can do nothing but be positive for Morrison County,” he said.

Local requests usually begin with something for Camp Ripley, and now also may be the time to fund and construct the Camp Ripley/Veterans State Trail. That trail would link the Paul Bunyan and Soo Line trails, putting Little Falls at the hub of a 400-mile trail network.

Unlike many outstate legislators, Gazelka moves his family to the Twin Cities during the legislative session. His youngest child, Lydia, attends Pillager High School in the fall, and then transfers to Maranatha Christian Academy for the second semester.

Paul and Maralee have four other children who are grown and gone, plus three grandchildren.

