Hank Woitalla

Hank Peter Woitalla was born to Matt Woitalla and Tracy Meyer of Pierz, November 7, 2016 at 12:41 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Erv and Marie Meyer of Park Rapids, Brian Woitalla and Jenean Hayes of Harding and Paula and Mark Welle of Pierz. Great-grandparents are Martha Woitalla of Harding, Sally Meyer of Pierz, Jerry Marshik and Cheryl Andrea of Pierz and Marge Marshik of Pierz. Great-great-grandmother is Marie Stangl of Pierz.