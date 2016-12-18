Townships – NOTICE

TO RESIDENTS OF PLATTE TOWNSHIP

Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Platte Township that filing Affidavits of Candidacy for Township offices, to be elected at the March election, will be open on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 and close Tuesday, January 17, 2016 for the following offices:

Supervisor: 3-year term

Treasurer: 2-year term

Affidavits of Candidacy will be accepted by the Platte Township Clerk. Please call 320-745-2035 for an appointment.

Absentee ballots for the March election will be available through the Township Clerk.

Trista (Rudolph) LeBlanc, Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/12/634305-1.pdf