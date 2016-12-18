Townships – NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF SWANVILLE TOWNSHIP

Affidavits of Candidacy for township officers may be filed beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and close at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 for the offices of 1 Supervisor for a 3-year term and 1 Treasurer for a 2-year term. Filings may be done at the clerks home at 5329 Cable Rd., Swanville, MN 56382.

Please call for an appointment at 320-573-2328. FILING FEE IS $2.00.

Bunny Johnston,

Swanville Township

Clerk

