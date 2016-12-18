Young farmer tries his hand at raising hogs on family’s dairy farm

Fourth-generation farmer Tyler Gulden of Pierz has several things going for him. At age 23, he’s considered to be fairly young to take over the 240-acre family farm from his parents, Clyde and Marilyn. It is a gradual process, to which he is adjusting well, he said.

Gulden also stays busy running his own hog barn. He currently raises about 4,800 hogs per year for Wakefield Pork Inc. of Gaylord.

“Farming is something he has always wanted to do. Ever since he was in elementary school, he has said he wanted to be a farmer. I love it,” said his mom Marilyn. Tyler Gulden is eager to take on the family dairy and cattle operation, while continuing to run his own hog farm

Gulden said he is very lucky to have supportive parents.

“They’re 100 percent behind me and support me no matter what crazy ideas I have,” Gulden said and laughed.

Gulden said that’s what happened last year when he came home and told them he wanted to start raising hogs. He had heard by word of mouth about Wakefield Pork Inc. After meeting with a representative from the company, he was brought on as a grower.

“We have a 10-year contract. It’s my barn and they basically rent it from me. I also take care of the hogs,” he said.

Gulden said he’s not really sure where the interest to raise hogs came from. Even though he grew up on the farm, they didn’t have any hogs.

“When Grandpa Leroy was farming, that’s something he and dad did together,” he said. “They raised about 30 to 40 hogs. That was before I was even born,” he said.

When the hogs first come to the farm they weigh about five to 10 pounds. When it is time for them to be sent to be processed, each hog weighs about 285 pounds.

Even though Gulden is slowly taking over his parents’ dairy and cattle operation, he is not yet sure which path he will take on the farm.

“I’m not sure whether I want to focus more on raising beef or continue milking,” he said. “I’ll continue doing the hogs either way.”

He currently milks 50 cows and has about 20 steers of different breeds, such as Angus, Jersey, Swiss and Holstein.

One of them, a Swiss steer named “Freedom,” was supposed to only be raised as food for the family. But somewhere along the way, the friendly steer won their hearts.

“We just didn’t have the heart to get rid of him,” Marilyn said.

Just as Clyde and Marilyn are confident that their son will succeed in running the family operation, Gulden is assured, as well. He also knows that if something happens, he is surrounded by neighbors who are not afraid to step in, if needed.

Earlier this year, Gulden was injured in a car accident. The result was a shattered elbow, which required surgery. Three weeks later, doctors discovered he had a blood clot in his leg.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it if it wouldn’t have been for my dad’s family and neighbors helping with caring for the farm,” he said. “They just did it without me even having to ask them to.”

Gulden said it shows the character of the people he is surrounded by.

“I am very thankful for what they did,” he said.

When it comes to farming, Gulden embraces the freedom that comes with it. He is his own boss.

“You work for what you want. There is a real satisfaction in knowing you have contributed in some way. Hard work can be very rewarding,” he said. “Like, you can work hard on the crop in the spring and in the summer. Then, when you harvest it in the fall, you see that your hard labor paid off. It’s a great feeling.”