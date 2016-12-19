Foster Grandparents recognized at special program

Volunteers from Catholic Charities’ Foster Grandparent Program gathered at the Historic Train Depot in Little Falls Dec. 6, to recognize volunteers’ efforts and celebrate their years of service to the program. Volunteers from Catholic Charities’ Foster Grandparent Program recently gathered in Little Falls to recognize volunteers’ efforts and celebrate their years of service to the program. Pictured are three Foster Grandparents (from left): Marian Dambovy of Pierz, Rita Britz-Toenies of Little Falls and Annie Sharon of Randall.

The Foster Grandparents, area educators from Little Falls, Pierz, Randall, Swanville and Catholic Charities staff were treated to a meal catered by the Royal Café followed by a recognition program.

Foster Grandparent Director Stacy Lund and Area Supervisor Jon Knopik led the annual program and acknowledged Foster Grandparents with one-year and five-year volunteering milestones.

John Blom and Edna Gallus (Lindbergh Elementary) along with Lois Meyer (Lincoln Elementary) were recognized for completing one year of service. Rita Britz-Toenies (Lindbergh Elementary) and Judy Polasek (Lincoln Elementary) were recognized for completing five years of service.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the Foster Grandparent Program and the belief that inspired its start in 1965 could not be truer today. Namely, that seniors have extraordinary gifts and talents to share with children who need extra support.

The Foster Grandparent Program offers seniors, age 55 and better, the opportunity to work with students in local schools or other non-profit agencies where there are children who need extra help to succeed. The program offers many benefits to volunteers, including a tax-free hourly stipend, transportation reimbursement for mileage, orientation, ongoing training, health benefits and more.

For more information or to apply to be a Foster Grandparent, contact Knopik at (320) 229-4593 or [email protected].