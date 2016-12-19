Motley man used to have his head in the clouds

Motley resident Greg Frisk, during his time as a captain for American Airlines. During his career, Frisk was qualified to fly McDonnell Douglas MD-80s, as well as the Boeing 727, 737, 757, 767 and the 777.

For Motley School Board member and retired pilot Greg Frisk, work used to consist of flying around the world in jet airliners, sometimes with interesting passengers, namely a former president, boxers and NFL quarterbacks.

Over the course of his career, Frisk flew former President Gerald Ford, Muhammad Ali, Tom Brady and other celebrities in addition to the hundreds of other passengers relying on him to get them from place to place.

For Frisk, the desire to fly jets was there even from a very young age.

“When I was 4, which would have been in 1956, my grandma had a picture of me, and it said, ‘I want to be a jet pilot,’ on my sweatshirt,” Frisk said.

When he was old enough to begin learning how to fly, Frisk decided to get his training from the Navy.

“Everybody tells me that Navy pilots are the best, and that’s what I’m going to be,” Frisk thought to himself.

In 1973, he went to the Navy’s Aviation Officer Candidate School (AOCS), in Pensacola, Fla. Within the first few days, Frisk had another reason to not wash out or quit the program: his new haircut.

“After the first three days I was there, they cut all of my hair off and I said ‘I’m not going home looking like this. So I’m going to make it, no matter what they do to me, I’m going to make it.’ And I did,” Frisk said.

After finishing that school and earning his college degree at Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM), Frisk took more aviation training before getting his wings in April, 1976.

As a Navy pilot, Frisk served three tours before getting out of active duty in 1984, when he was hired by American Airlines. He would fly with the airline for 27 years and log more than 21,000 hours, before retiring in 2011.

Eventually, he went back to the Navy as a member of the reserves. He retired in 2005, holding the rank of commander.

During his careers in the Navy and with American Airlines, Frisk flew all over the world and experienced a wide variety of weather, sometimes all within a day.

In one situation, he spent a day in sunny Bermuda in 90-degree weather and 90 percent humidity. That night, Frisk was in snowy Greenland, where the temperature was closer to zero.

“I went through a 90-degree temperature change in a matter of hours, and that was kind of common,” Frisk said.

When flying, especially on international flights, the captain manages a lot of things. Fuel reserves, weather updates and programming the course the autopilot will take, are all his responsibility. The captain also receives updates from the head flight attendant about the passengers.

“It’s a crew effort, but the captain is the last word,” Frisk said. “You train a long time to be in that position. That’s why they pay the high dollars for that seat.”

During his time flying, Frisk had a death happen on the plane, sickness and a drug overdose from Scott Weiland, leader of the Stone Temple Pilots, which forced him to make an emergency landing.

Frisk said the crew does everything they can to make sure it isn’t known that a celebrity is on the flight. This isn’t only for their privacy, Frisk said, but also so people who want to meet them don’t get in the way of the operation of the aircraft.

For Frisk, one of his most memorable flights was his first flight, post 9/11. As he was waiting in his hotel before they were set to fly another route, a flight attendant came to tell him what had happened.

“When I saw her later that evening she said, ‘Greg when I told you that this morning you didn’t believe me did you?’ And I said, ‘Well it wasn’t that I didn’t believe you, I just couldn’t comprehend it,’” Frisk said.

Among the planes hijacked on 9/11 were two American Airline flights. Frisk had met Charles Burlingame over the years at events as both were Navy reservists. On 9/11, Burlingame’s plane was the one used to hit the Pentagon.

Frisk said the attack changed how airline crews thought. Afterward, he and his co-pilot carried guns in the cockpit. With the new security measures, Frisk felt that another attack like 9/11 wouldn’t happen.

For Frisk, flying had been what he had wanted to do when he was young, and now that he’s retired, he said it was the right choice.

“I honestly couldn’t imagine doing anything else for a living. It’s all I wanted to do and I said that’s what I was going to be and I was. It was absolutely outstanding,” Frisk said.

Now he’s back in Motley, where he grew up. Frisk decided to run for the School Board to make a difference in his community, he said.

Frisk was elected in November to the Staples-Motley School Board. He had previously served as a member in the 1990s and was part of the Board that approved joining the Staples and Motley schools.

One of the items he is hoping to work on is building a new school for the district to replace aging buildings. Frisk said, eventually, repairing the ones they have will be more costly than building a new one.