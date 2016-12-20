Pierz man arrested in connection with a home burglary between Pierz and Little Falls

Charges are pending against a Pierz man for his alleged involvement in a burglary at a home on Highway 27, between Little Falls and Pierz.

A homeowner called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 19, about 11:23 a.m., reporting their home had been burglarized and several items missing. Deputies found footprints in the snow leading to another residence, where they found Brandon Middendorf, along with evidence allegedly linking him to the burglary.

Deputies located several of the missing items at two different pawn shops in St. Cloud.

Middendorf was arrested and during questioning, allegedly admitted he was involved in the burglary. He is being held in the Morrison County Jail, pending formal charges.

Editor’s note: One previous version of this story named the man charged incorrectly. The correct name is “Brandon” Middendorf.