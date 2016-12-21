Reward increases to $30,000 for information leading to Terry Brisk’s killer

Terry Brisk

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the reward for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Terrence (Terry) Brisk Nov. 7, has been increased to $30,000. Larsen said other donors have come forward and wish to remain anonymous.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle belonging to Brisk, 41, who went out hunting on family-owned land in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. The rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm with no sling attached. Brisk was known to carry the rifle in the woods while hunting and at this point in the investigation it has not been located.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to actively investigate this case along with the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

All information relevant to the case is being followed up on and numerous interviews are being conducted. No arrests have been made up to this date. Larsen still believes this is an isolated incident and there is no known risk to the public.

Anyone with any information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233. Anyone with information may remain anonymous if they choose.