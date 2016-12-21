Sports wrap up Dec. 20

There was a ton of action for area teams last night.

The Flyers Nordic ski team finally had their first meet of the year last night at the Bemidji Relays. Both the Flyers boys and girls captured first place finishes with 16 and 17 point respectively.

The Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team remained undefeated with a 4-1 victory over Alexandria.

Little Falls’ wrestling team won both of their duals in a triangular at Holdingford. The Flyers topped the hosts 60-18 and Albany, 58-17.

Pierz won its closest wrestling dual of the year, 34-30, over Class AA Big Lake. Royalton-Upsala went 2-1 at a quad in Princeton. The Royals beat Northfield 40-36 and Princeton 51-27. They lost to Grand Rapids, 25-49.

Both Royalton and Swanville picked up wins in girls basketball action. The Royals topped Isle, 65-53 and the Bulldogs won 60-49 over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundberg.

Little Falls fell 37-49 to Cathedral, and Upsala lost 54-34 to Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Royalton was the lone boys basketball team from the area that won last night, topping Isle 63-24.

The rest of the teams fell including: Little Falls, 78-80 to Milaca, Pierz, 51-70 to Sauk Centre, Upsala, 48-65 to BBE and Holdingford, 51-73 to Melrose.

Lastly, the Flyers gymnastics team lost 136.050-104.650 at Alexandria.