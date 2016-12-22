Dolores Herold, 92-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at the Pierz Villa in Pierz.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz and from 9-10:30 A.M. on Thursday St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Dolores was born May 6, 1924, in Pierz, to the late Henry and Catherine (Tembreul) Flicker. She graduated from St. Francis High School. Dolores was united in marriage to Clarence Herold, Sept. 3, 1945, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. The couple dairy farmed until 1982 on the Herold homestead where they raised their 13 children. Dolores enjoyed gardening, reading, baking and sewing. She also loved embroidering her many dish towels, but her children and grandchildren gave her the most joy. She was a very kind-hearted and gracious lady. Dolores was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Christian Mothers. The last four years, Dolores resided at the Pierz Villa where she was loved by the staff and she appreciated the care they provided. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all her family.

Dolores is survived by son, John (Donna) Herold; daughter, Jane (Gerald) Funk; son, James Herold; daughter, Susan (Calvin) Smieja; son, Daniel Herold; daughter, LuAnn (Thomas) Dehler; son, Peter (Yvonne) Herold; son, Paul (Michele) Herold; daughter, Linda (Gary) Solinger; daughter, Bonnie (Jeffrey) Meyer; daughter, Judy (Rick) Meyer; daughter, Katie (Greg) Horne; Lisa (John) Wimmer; and brother, Vic Flicker; 44 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; sisters, Marie O’Brien and Bertha Flicker; brothers, John, Leonard, Herman, Al and Edwin Flicker; and daughter-in-law, Jane Kilian-Herold.

