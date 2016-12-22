Mildred A. Crain 87, of Paynesville, formerly of Burtrum and Coon Rapids, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at Koronis Manor in Paynesville.

Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville. Burial will be at Moses Dane Cemetery in Burtrum. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church. www.hafh.org

Mildred Ann Crain was born July 17, 1929, in Burtrum, the daughter of Harry and Ella (Walker) Slimmer. She grew up in Burtrum where she attended elementary school and graduated from Grey Eagle High School. On Sept. 4, 1949, Mildred was united in marriage to Estel Crain at her parent’s home in Burtrum. This union was blessed with three daughters. The family made their home in Coon Rapids. In 1961, Estel was in a serious car accident forcing him to stay home with the girls and Mildred to begin working. She worked as an inspector for Univac in Roseville. Mildred worked there for over 30 years before her retirement in 1992. In 1991, Estel passed away. They shared in 42 years of marriage before his death. Mildred was a member of the Coon Rapids VFW Auxiliary for over 30 years. She was a Campfire Girls Leader, and a member of the Moses Dane Relief Corps No. 55. Mildred enjoyed traveling, reading, going to garage sales, listening to country music, and cheering for the Twins and Vikings. Above all else Mildred loved spending time with her family.

Mildred died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at the age of 87.

She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (Arnie) Veldkamp of Hawick, Pamela (Dale) Ehrenberg of Burtrum, and Ella Mae (Rick) Even of Princeton, Texas; grandchildren, Kevin (Rhonda) Veldkamp, Dustin (special friend Tricia) Veldkamp, Tye (Kileigh) Even and Mellody (John) Weber; 11 great -grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parent; husband; and siblings: Donald Slimmer, Martha Richardson, Dorothy “Dot” Pearson, Harry Slimmer Jr., Kenneth Slimmer, and John Slimmer.