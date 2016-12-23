Opinion & Columns

Christmas reminds us that life offers second chances

The Record only comes out once every seven years or so on Christmas Day. Because most of our readers profess to be Christian, it seems appropriate to discuss today why this day is so widely celebrated.

The Bible says that this is the day that Jesus Christ was born. His birth by itself is unimportant; what is important is how he lived his life. He taught people many things that even now, 2,000 years later, can change people’s lives for the better, giving them a chance at eternal life.

Within this county, we have many people suffering from abject poverty to ill health to drug addiction. Jesus taught a couple of things that even those without those afflictions would do well to remember.

First, hate the sin, not the sinner. Jesus had many friends of low repute that the powerful used in attempts to delegitimize him. Instead of dismissing people because of their past mistakes, he taught his followers to treat them as they are, and to remember that no one is perfect.

Second, just because one’s life may be hell on earth today, it does not mean that it will be tomorrow. Live a life of faith and optimism. Life is full of second chances.

In recent months, we have seen a resurgence of incidents involving racism. No one can change the color of their skin, but that color does not determine whether they are of good character or not. Jesus preached to love your neighbor as yourself. He didn’t say love just your white neighbors as yourself, but all of them.

Finally, Christians believe that their religion is the best way to achieve a fulfilling life. Other religions challenge that notion. However, Christians are taught to spread the good news about their religion.

Today, some hide behind the false mantle of diversity, saying it is wrong to speak against other religions. Yes, Christians should be tolerant in how they treat others, but that does not preclude them from reaching out and trying to convert others to Christianity. That is what they are commanded to do. There is no harm and no prejudice in doing so.

    No time for the 5,000 word discussion that could take place regarding this piece, examining the underlying lay-“theology” implied within. As with the divergent views of Americans regarding their politics, there are equally different and distinct views of Christianity, depending on one’s theological beliefs and denominational orientation. After reading this piece tonight, I was immediately reminded of Bruce Bawer’s “Stealing Jesus: How Fundamentalism Betrays Christianity”:
    http://www.nytimes.com/books/first/b/bawer-jesus.html. Not sure if Mr. West’s own Christian denomination jives with his personal, more “legalistic” (vs. “non-legalistic” — read the Bawer piece above) opinions. Either way, he’s entitled to his p.o.v.

    But it is just a p.o.v., not a “thus sayeth the Lord”. West is incorrect in a couple of statements above. For instance, when he states “The Bible says that this (12/25) is the day that Jesus Christ was born.”, he is not accurate. There is no place in the Bible where it says Jesus was born Dec. 25.

    Also, among the many things taught by Jesus, one of them is not, as West states, “hate the sin, not the sinner” (aka: “hate the sin, love the sinner”). This is not from Jesus, or the Bible. It’s just a convenient (over-used) colloquialism, and one that can really become abused. A couple of good pieces on this subject: http://www.patheos.com/blogs/freedhearts/2015/02/25/lets-be-honest-hate-the-sin-love-the-sinner-is-really-just-hate/#

    and http://johnpavlovitz.com/2015/08/13/3-reasons-love-the-sinner-hate-the-sin-is-an-abomination/

    West states: “Christians believe that their religion is the best way to achieve a fulfilling life.” Some might approach their faith-life as a tool for their own “fulfillment” or comfort, but that’s selling it a bit short. Lots of T.V. preachers have built their idolatrous empires on the false notion that following Jesus will lead to material prosperity, fulfillment and success. “But God never promised his followers an easy life. In fact, he warned us to expect the opposite (John 16:33)—hardship and persecution from the world, and even correction from his own hand (Hebrews 12:7).”

    Regarding the Great Commission, some Christians proceed in this order: 1) “convert”, daily, the person in the mirror, 2) convert your fellow “Christians” to really walk the talk (including those in your own family, own church family, and those “unsaved Christians” who don’t believe the same as you do regarding your so-called “shared commitment to Christ”. And 3) move out into that great, large world of varied beliefs, with the love and servant-leadership of Christ, and through your very example, attract others to seek the Christ they hopefully see in you. Ghandi once said: “I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”

    “Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.” This critique is warranted and it should sting. We can all do so much better. We can start by first just loving the “other” — be they a refugee/stranger, the “diverse” neighbor, the hell-bound, Godless liberal/conservative who doesn’t see politics like we do (not a reference to West — this honor goes to local right-wing talk radio hosts!!) — and modeling Matthew 25 in a way that pleases God. May God bless and help us all to be better witnesses to the love and truth of Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas.