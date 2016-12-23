Christmas reminds us that life offers second chances

The Record only comes out once every seven years or so on Christmas Day. Because most of our readers profess to be Christian, it seems appropriate to discuss today why this day is so widely celebrated.

The Bible says that this is the day that Jesus Christ was born. His birth by itself is unimportant; what is important is how he lived his life. He taught people many things that even now, 2,000 years later, can change people’s lives for the better, giving them a chance at eternal life.

Within this county, we have many people suffering from abject poverty to ill health to drug addiction. Jesus taught a couple of things that even those without those afflictions would do well to remember.

First, hate the sin, not the sinner. Jesus had many friends of low repute that the powerful used in attempts to delegitimize him. Instead of dismissing people because of their past mistakes, he taught his followers to treat them as they are, and to remember that no one is perfect.

Second, just because one’s life may be hell on earth today, it does not mean that it will be tomorrow. Live a life of faith and optimism. Life is full of second chances.

In recent months, we have seen a resurgence of incidents involving racism. No one can change the color of their skin, but that color does not determine whether they are of good character or not. Jesus preached to love your neighbor as yourself. He didn’t say love just your white neighbors as yourself, but all of them.

Finally, Christians believe that their religion is the best way to achieve a fulfilling life. Other religions challenge that notion. However, Christians are taught to spread the good news about their religion.

Today, some hide behind the false mantle of diversity, saying it is wrong to speak against other religions. Yes, Christians should be tolerant in how they treat others, but that does not preclude them from reaching out and trying to convert others to Christianity. That is what they are commanded to do. There is no harm and no prejudice in doing so.