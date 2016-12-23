Edith E. Olson (nee Mattson), age 109, of Brainerd, passed away at Birchwood Good Samaritan Society on December 18, 2016.

She was born March 13, 1907, in Darling Township to John T. and Olga E. Mattson.

She is survived by daughter, Edie Johnston of Hackensack, MN; daughter-in-law, RoseMary Mattson of Little Falls, MN; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; young son, Wally; son, Norris Mattson; brothers, Alan, Hollis, Leonard, Einar; sisters, Olga and Austrid.

Family and friends will gather on Thursday, December 29, at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.