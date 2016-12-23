Felony drug possession charge in Pfau case dismissed in district court

A felony fifth degree drug possession charge against Austin Michael Pfau, 29, St. Cloud, was dismissed in Morrison County District Court, Nov. 17.

A misdemeanor charge for driving after his license was suspended dismissed Monday.

The charges stemmed from a July 7 incident in which a deputy of the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office observed a car pull into a gas station and his system told him that the vehicle’s owner did not have a license.

The deputy observed that the driver appeared to match the description of the car’s owner, Pfau.

The officer then conducted a traffic stop, confirmed the driver as Pfau and placed him under arrest for driving after suspension.

In conjunction with the arrest, the officer searched the vehicle, and allegedly found a glass pipe and methamphetamine.

Assistant County Attorney Mike Chisum said the judge dismissed the case following a contested omnibus hearing.

A contested omnibus hearing happens when the prosecution and the defense argue over what evidence is admissible in court. In this case the judge ruled in favor of the defense, deeming evidence inadmissible.