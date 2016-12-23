Gross misdemeanor charges filed

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following people:

Richard John Geise, 29, Pierz — In connection with a Sept. 24 incident, Geise has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Carolyn Ethel Engholm, 60, Little Falls — In connection with a Dec. 14 incident, Engholm has been charged with one count of second degree DWI and one count of third degree DWI. • Israel (NMN) Martinez Ramirez, 22, Royalton — In connection with an Aug. 13 incident, Martinez has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Bradley Thomas Zimmerman, 26, Little Falls — In connection with a May 22 incident, Zimmerman has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

Tanner Lee Nunn, 25, Pierz — In connection with an Aug. 20 incident, Nunn has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

The court will set their appearance date.