Jennie-O to share employment skills with Swanville students

In the coming weeks when Swanville School students return from winter break, they will get a chance to learn some real life skills. Skills that may very well land their first job.

Supt. Harthan said Jennie-O has offered to teach students how to fill out employment applications, how to prepare for an interview and participate in mock interviews.

“Even though we already do some of that ourselves, it’s great to have an outside company come in, who are willing to do that,” he said. “This will be great, because it will give students more of a real experience rather than being interviewed by a teacher they already know.”