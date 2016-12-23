Little Falls Police Department- 12/25/16

Dec. 13 — A resident on Sixth Street Southwest reported a theft.

Dec. 13 — A resident on Lindbergh Drive North reported a burglary.

Dec. 14 — Someone stole a star decoration off a garage at a residence on Lindbergh Drive North.

Dec. 14 — A resident on Fifth Street Southeast reported a scam in which someone called to say they won something at a fair they hadn’t attended.

Dec. 15 ­— A resident on Fourth Street Northeast reported a theft.

Dec. 15 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Southwest reported a theft.

Dec. 16 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported the theft of payroll checks.

Dec. 17 — A resident on Broadway reported property damage.

Dec. 18 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a theft.