The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:

Gross Misdemeanors

Matthew Ronald Fricke, 37, Rochester; (offense 10/24/15) driving after cancellation, fined $135 and sentenced to 57 days in jail.

Sherri Lee Nurnberger, 53, Little Falls; (offense 1/22/16) harassment, violating a restraining order, and a misdemeanor DWI, sentenced to 11 days in jail and two years of supervised probation and fined $135.

Misdemeanors

Brendon Lee Haglund, 29, Brainerd; (offense: 2/6/16) disorderly conduct, sentenced to four days in jail and one year of supervised probation and fined $135. Dismissed against Haglund was one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

Gage James Gangl-Leyk, 21, St. Cloud; (offense 8/27/16) DWI, sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years and fined $560.

• Kenneth Michael Warzecha, 55, Randall; (offense: 11/10/16) disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail and one year of probation to the court and fined $185.