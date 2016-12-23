Morrison County Sheriff’s Department- 12/25/16

Dec. 15 — Someone stole a Blizzard brand plow control box, valued at $400, from a plow truck parked at a residence on Ideal Road in Royalton.

Dec. 16 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported someone had broken into their shed.

Dec. 17 — A resident on 340th Avenue in Foley reported someone put a hole in their mailbox and cut down a 6-foot pine tree at the end of the driveway.

Dec. 20 — A resident on 400th Avenue Hillman reported someone broke into a rental unit.