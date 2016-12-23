Nightingale convicted of receiving stolen property

Brian James Nightingale, 27, St. Cloud, was convicted Dec. 15, of a felony for receiving stolen property in Morrison County District Court, Dec. 15.

On Sept. 3, a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a vehicle over on Highway 27, for having no front license plate.

The driver said he was Zachary Nightingale.

However, the license plate came back as stolen out of St. Cloud. Law enforcement from St. Cloud advised the deputy the driver was likely Brian Nightingale.

The deputy identified Nightingale using his driver’s license photo, and Nightingale admitted who he was and that the vehicle was stolen.

In the purse of another person in the car, deputies found the title to the stolen vehicle.

Nightingale was sentenced to 105 days in jail, and received credit for 105 days served.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $2,979.25, including $2,844.25 in restitution to the victim.