Public Health plans to strengthen children’s dental health

Dentists say using fluoride up to four times a year is a safe way to help prevent cavities in children. For some residents however, trips to the dentist are not covered by insurance and are too expensive.

This is why the Morrison County Public Health Department is expanding its work in getting kids a fluoride varnishing.

The procedure will have a nurse at the department applying a coating of fluoride to a child’s teeth, which helps prevent cavities.

Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber said the procedure used to be only free to children the Women, Infant & Children’s Program (WIC).

This only covers children under the age of 5, while dental insurance plans can cover the procedure up to 21.

“We have a group of kids from 5 to 22 that we’re not routinely seeing in our office and this is an opportunity for them to come in and get dental varnishing,” said Cindy Nienaber.

At a clinic to be held Wednesday, from though, children from ages 9 months-21 years on Medical Assistance, South County, and Medica insurance plans will have the procedure done at no charge.

Others can also have the varnish applied for $17, which Nienaber said is much cheaper than paying for it at the dentist, allowing lower income families to protect their kids’ teeth.

“We know that in Morrison County we have limited service providers that will take low income patients that are needing dental care. So this is a way for us to try and help fill a gap,” Nienaber said.

She said many dentists in Morrison County will not take low income patients, so those patients have to go to other areas like Brainerd for dentist visits.

Public Health is asking those interested in the program to schedule an appointment at (320) 632-6664. Children attending the event will also get a kit of a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss.

On Wednesday, Public Health will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Nienaber said if there is a good turnout at this clinic, Public Health will look at doing more in the future.