What’s a kid’s education worth in Swanville?

“What is a kid’s education really worth,” asked Swanville School Board Member, Jay Loven, Wednesday.

After hearing from several parents and grandparents, the challenge the School Board is presented with is to figure out how to ensure that students are not falling behind as a result of large classes. In this particular case, just one — Jolineah Waltman’s first grade class.

Grandma Karen Allen, who volunteers her help in the classroom, said her biggest concern isn’t the fact that Waltman’s class has 28 students. Rather, her biggest concern is that the eight students who aren’t always getting the one-on-one help they need.

“I’m afraid they’ll keep falling behind if we don’t do something now,” she said.

Allen told the Board that at the same time she doesn’t expect all the responsibility to fall on teachers. She knows the parents of each child have a duty, too.

“You can send books with the students home, but some parents won’t help them,” she said. “In fact, I had one parent tell me it wasn’t her job, that it was the school’s.”

Allen said that she has often witnessed affected students get frustrated because they cannot read something they are supposed to be able to.

Students who haven’t been able to finish their assignment may end up staying in during recess.

Supt. Gene Harthan said some parents have suggested splitting the class into two classes. However, with the district’s financial situation splitting the class would be unrealistic. Even hiring more help may be difficult.

“We try to make all these budget cuts without it affecting the students, but the reality is that it is going to affect the students,” said Board Member Chris Kircher.

It is a tricky situation both Board members and other caring parties want to solve.

Harthan said Mrs. Waltman’s class already has paraprofesional Dana Gallus help with the class in the mornings and in the afternoons, the class is split for physical education and music. As part of their Title I program, even more focus is put on reading the last hour of each day.

Allen suggested they ask for more volunteers in their school newsletter.

Harthan said one possible solution to the challenge would be to offer a kind of internship. It is a possibility he said he has already discussed with career counselor Katie Riitters with Rural Minnesota CEP.

Several seniors in Swanville High School are interested in pursuing elementary education.

“If we were to put them in the classroom for an hour, it would give them some experience too. Since they want to go into elementary education, it would give them a good taste of it,” he said.

Harthan said it would be more than a teacher assistant position, since the interning students would also learn how to put together lesson plans.

“We’ll also talk about the possibility of having combined classes next year,” Harthan said.

The combined classes would include second and third graders.