Board gives preliminary approval for $13 million government center renovation

The clock is running for any Morrison County residents wanting to stop the planned $13 million renovation of the County Government Center.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Board gave preliminary approval to the project. To stop the project, 5 percent of voters registered in the 2016 General Election would have to sign and submit a petition against the project by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

The renovation includes everything from a new roof for the building built in the 1970s to improved security across the building.

Some departments will also be moved, such as the DMV which will switch from its current location near the Sheriff’s Office to where Public Health is on the opposite side of the complex.

Other departments like the Sheriff’s Office will expand. The Sheriff’s Office will take over the current DMV area.

Four commissioners, Kevin Maurer, Jeffrey Jelinski, Mike Wilson and Randy Winscher, voted for the plan, while Commissioner Duane Johnson voted against it.

Maurer said there is plenty of work to do on the building, and it would be better to do it now when interest rates are low.

“If we don’t take this opportunity when the interest rates are low, it may not avail itself to us,” Maurer said.

County Administrator Deb Gruber said this does not deal with detail work on the project, but rather gets the money coming in.

“This isn’t the detail work. This is just the authorization to borrow the money as presented,” Gruber said.

The plan allows the county to borrow up to $14 million. Gruber said there has also been clear direction from the Board that the amount the county pays on the debt is not to exceed $900,000 a year.

This would mean taxes would not go up because of the plan, though the county will have this debt on the books for around 20 years.

Gruber said the planned updates are designed to meet the county’s needs for 20 years.

Johnson said this was not a good plan for the taxpayer.

“People in Morrison County right now are paying enough taxes as it is,” Johnson said. While he agreed taxes wouldn’t go up, he said it is wrong to extend the current amount of the levy covering debt payments another 20 years.

Johnson said he also wanted to look into alternatives on the space issue, rather than just increasing the size of a department’s area.

Board of Commissioners Briefs

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

Approved an agreement with the state to allow snowmobilers to travel on both sides of Highway 10;

Approved keeping commissioners’ salaries at the same level in 2017 that it was in 2016, $31,304.00. A measure increasing their pay was voted down;

Approved the 2017 levy and budget. The levy will go up by 3.2 percent to $17.47 million, while the budget will increase by 7.93 percent to $43.3 million;

Appointed Linda Mueller and Liz Schaefer as members of the Morrison County Public Health Advisory Committee;

Approved the 2017 levy and budget for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority at $32,500, up from $30,000 this year;

Approved out-of-state travel for County Administrator Deb Gruber and Beth Hamlin for the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association (NPELRA) Conference in April 2017.

Appointed Jean Popp as the Morrison County assessor in the role of the assessment coordinator in the Land Services Department for Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2020; and

Approved entering into a closed session to discuss its litigation with Minnesota Adjutant General Richard Nash and the Minnesota National Guard.

The next meeting of the Morrison County Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m. in the Morrison County Government Center’s Board Room.