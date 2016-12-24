Zion choir uses handbells to make a ‘joyful noise’

There is more to handbell ringing than just shaking a bell. It is a skill that requires precision, ability to read at least some music and to keep a rhythm.

“When I recruit people, all I tell them is that they have to be able to count to four over and over again,” said Bell Choir Co-Director Peggy Dolney.

“The Joyful Ringers” of the Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls have rung handbells for over 20 years, said Carol Prozinski, the bell choir’s other co-director.

Amongst themselves, the members jokingly call themselves “The Dingelings.”

“They were around before I got here 20 years ago, so they’ve been around for a long time,” Prozinski said.

Prozinski said what inspired her to join the handbell choir was her love for music. Since she played the piano and organ already and knew how to read sheet music, it was a simple transition for her, she said.

“There are some techniques you need to learn, like how to make the different sounds,” she said.

Besides the traditional ringing, some of those techniques involve shaking the bell or plucking it (the clapper is sounded manually by the ringer).

“Whether it is a quarter note, half note or a whole note, you have to ring the bell for however long the note is,” she said. “You also damp the sound by placing it against your shoulder.” “The Joyful Ringers” at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls makes a joyful noise unto the Lord with their skillful talent of handbell ringing. Pictured are choir members, front row (from left): Lois Johannes, Bell Choir co-director Carol Prozinski, Deb Cermak, Bev Messinger, Marci Keyes and Bell Choir co-director Peggy Dolney. Back row: Carlyle Olson, Nancy Peterson and Barb Miller.

Dolney said the ringers always wear white gloves to protect the bells when they are handled.

“We have to be careful not to touch the metal of the bell, because the oil from your hands will tarnish it,” she said.

Brass cleaner is used to clean the bells. Even then, gloves are used. Another part of the regular upkeep is to ensure that the clapper inside the bells are tight enough. It is only then the clapper can hit the inside of the bell mouth properly.

“They become loose sometimes,” Dolney said.

Having been involved with the bell choir for over 10 years, Dolney said she believes the church has a really good music outreach program.

“We have a fantastic choir and have a blended, more contemporary service once a month, so the handbell choir just added something to the service,” she said.

Lois Johannes has been a member of “The Joyful Ringers” since the very beginning. It started with a church member who wanted to buy something special for the church and ended up purchasing 24 handbells (four octaves).

The bells range in different sizes from small to large. The smaller the bell, the higher its pitch. They also come in flat and sharp notes.

“The choir director directed us. We didn’t know anything about the bells from the start, but learned as we went,” Johannes said.

A few years ago the handbell choir purchased 24 chimes.

“We don’t play them as often, but they are just as easy to play as the bells,” Johannes said.

Dolney said the group used to meet weekly and perform regularly, but that changed when the previous bell choir director had to step down because of health reasons.

It was then that Dolney and Prozinski stepped up and became co-directors to keep the choir going. Now they perform during holidays, such as at Christmas and Easter.

Once in a while, the choir also performs during the regular Sunday service, Johannes said.

“We always have fun when we practice or whatever we’re doing,” Dolney said. “Being a part of the choir is also a good way to get to know the others more in depth.”

Dolney said one of the challenges to planning performances is to ensure that all the members will be there or that someone else can cover for them.

“Because if you’re missing someone, you’re missing those notes,” she said. “Missing certain notes also makes it more difficult for the others to play theirs.”

Sometimes other ringers are able to pick up the missing notes if their regular notes don’t fall close to the ones they pick up, she said.

Johannes said that even though being able to read music makes playing easier, the co-directors usually mark the music sheets. Each ringer has their own sheet to follow.

“Playing handbells is enjoyable. You are praising the Lord with your music in a different way. That’s the best part of it,” Johannes said.