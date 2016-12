Agendas – MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

TENTATIVE AGENDA

DECEMBER 30, 2016

9:00 A.M. TO 9:55 A.M.

COUNTY BOARD ROOM

GOVERNMENT CENTER, LITTLE FALLS, MN.

1. CALL TO ORDER BY CHAIRMAN

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. APPROVAL OF COUNTY BOARD MINUTES

4. ADDITIONS/DELETIONS TO THE AGENDA

5. ASSESSOR

6. AUDITORS REPORT

7. COUNTY BOARD WARRANTS

8. PUBLIC WORKS REPORT

9. ADMINISTRATORS REPORT

10. COMMITTEE REPORTS/UPCOMING SCHEDULE

11. ADJOURNMENT

IF YOU NEED ANY TYPE OF ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING PLEASE CALL 320-632-0295 AT LEAST 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING.

PUBLISH: December 25, 2016 (636896)