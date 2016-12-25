Pierz man has 100 years of memories

Looking back at the life he has lived, Otto Dickmann of Pierz didn’t mind turning 100, Dec. 14.

“I’m happy I can look back at all I went through,” he said.

Otto’s birthday was celebrated at the Pierz Villa, Dec. 18, where about 100 people came to participate in the joyful occasion.

“That’s not counting the 10 great-grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews and their family members,” he said.

Many memories have been made throughout the years. Most are happy, some are sad and others are just outright hilarious. Otto Dickmann turned 100 recently and has many stories to share with family and friends about what it was like growing up during the Great Depression Era. Pictured are family members Otto Dickmann, front. Second row: Children Dennis Dickmann, left, and Darlene Matros. Back row: Granddaughter Laurie Doroff.

Otto said the worst part of turning 100 is that there are many loved ones who have died. Just earlier this year, he buried his son, Doug, who died after a long battle with cancer.

“It’s just not right when your children go before you,” he said.

In 1949, he and his wife, Mabel, lost another son, Darrel. He was the twin brother of Darlene Matros.

“We both had pneumonia. I pulled through, but he died,” she said.

Growing up on a farm east of Genola, Otto recalls being a restless boy.

“I was always on the go,” he said.

Sometimes that led him to act mischievously from time to time.

“I was gathering eggs for my mom one time when one hen pecked me on the hand, so I took a stick and hit it on the head,” he said.

Thinking he had killed the chicken and fearing what his mom would do to him, Otto said he ran into the crop fields to hide.

“She hollered across the field that I hadn’t killed it, that I had just knocked it out,” he said.

“He’s still mischievous,” said Otto’s granddaughter, Laurie Doroff with a smile.

Another time he borrowed a neighbor’s pig to breed his sows.

“I chased that pig across the field for about half a mile,” he said. “Not only to my farm, but back to the neighbor’s, as well.”

Otto continued in his father’s footsteps and farmed the land.

“I was a general farmer, so I did a little bit of everything,” he said.

Otto focused a lot on raising registered beef cattle. Being as competitive as he has always been, he said he and another nearby farmer competed in who had the most cattle.

“That neighbor tried to beat me with his cattle all the time, but I finally beat him,” he said.

Besides raising and maintaining a herd of cattle, Otto also raised dachshunds for 20 years. He had 20 females that were bred from time to time. The puppies were sold to homes across the United States.

At first, all the milking was done by hand. The milk tank was placed in the barn and he recalls bringing the cream cans to the creamery in Freedom.

“Times were sure different then,” he said.

One way Otto felt he could help his children for the future was to buy farms for them. But it didn’t come without hard labor.

“We invested into these future farms by working for him,” said his son, Dennis Dickmann.

“I helped dad all the time and rode in the tractors when he was in the field,” said Matros.

Still today she carries scars from a farming accident that happened when she was 2.

“I wouldn’t have survived if dad wouldn’t have acted so quickly,” she said.

Matros said she had been pushing silage into the end of a silo filler when he coat was caught and she was pulled in.

“Dad suddenly wondered where I was at. He saw the color of my coat and hollered for the hired man to turn it off,” she said. “I was like two feet away from the fan.”

“There wasn’t any time to take the auger apart, so I just pulled it apart. Adrenalin just kicked in,” Otto said.

Dennis has many memories of growing up, as well. One winter when he, Doug and their dad went into woods one cold winter day to haul in wood for the fire, Dennis said they were lucky not to have frozen to death.

“Grandpa has some amazing stories that we just love listening to, Doroff said.