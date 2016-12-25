Townships – NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF

GRAHAM TOWNSHIP

AFFIDAVITS OF Candidacy may be filed with Deputy Clerk beginning Tuesday, January 3 and close January 17 at 5:00 PM for the following offices:

Supervisor- 3 years

Treasurer- 3 years

Clerk special election for 1 year.

Filling fee is $2.00. Please file with Deputy Clerk at 14300 65th Ave. NE, Rice, by calling 320-393-3294 for an appointment.

Please note January Graham Township board meeting will be held January 9th at the home of Duane Brenny, 13072 55th Ave. NE, Rice, MN at 8:00 PM.

