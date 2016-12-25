Townships – NOTICE

Daggett Brook Township

Filing notice

Affidavits of candidacy may be filed by appointment at the home of the Clerk beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, and ending at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, for these offices:

One Supervisor – Three Year Term

One Clerk – One Year Term (Special Election)

One Treasurer One Year Term

Filing Fee $2.00. Contact the Clerk at 218-330-7058 for appointment or more information.

Gretchen Nelson

Clerk

Daggett Brook

Township

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/12/636106-1.pdf