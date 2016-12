DARLING

TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

Filing for candidacy is open beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and ends Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. for the following offices:

1 Supervisor, 3-year term

1 Treasurer, 2-year term

Filing fee is $2.00. Please file with the clerk at 20099 Twin Lakes Road, Little Falls, by calling 320-632-2779 for appointment.

Carolyn Bing Ganz,

Clerk

