TO THE RESIDENTS OF PIKE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Affidavits of Candidacy may be filed by an appointment at the home of the clerk beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017 and ending on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 5 p.m. for one supervisor for a 3-year term and for one treasurer for a 2-year term.

Please call the clerk at 320-632-4860 for an appointment.

Darlene Kroll, Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/12/636932-1.pdf