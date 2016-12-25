Townships – PUBLIC NOTICE

The following is a summary of the operating budget for Morrison County for fiscal year 2017. This summary is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute #375.169. The detail of the County Budget is on file in the County Administrators Office at the Morrison County Government Center, 213 1st Avenue S.E., Little Falls, MN, and may be reviewed during normal business hours. If you have any questions regarding the 2016 County Budget you should call Steven Messerschmidt (320-632-0131).
Note: The following Revenue (General) Fund Expenditure budget line items and special funds are included in the categories listed on the Budget Summary Statement:
Regional Library
Historical Society
Memorial Day Appropriation Culture/Recreation
Humane Society
Parks
Boys and Girls Club of Morrison County
Soil Conservation
Agricultural Inspector
Water Plan
Extension Office Conservation of Natural Resources
County Ditch
Agricultural Society
Feedlot Management
Mississippi Headwaters
Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS)
City-County Airport
Community Development Economic Development
Initiative Foundation
Healthy Communities
http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/12/634438-1.pdf