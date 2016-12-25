Townships – PUBLIC NOTICE

The following is a summary of the operating budget for Morrison County for fiscal year 2017. This summary is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute #375.169. The detail of the County Budget is on file in the County Administrators Office at the Morrison County Government Center, 213 1st Avenue S.E., Little Falls, MN, and may be reviewed during normal business hours. If you have any questions regarding the 2016 County Budget you should call Steven Messerschmidt (320-632-0131).

Note: The following Revenue (General) Fund Expenditure budget line items and special funds are included in the categories listed on the Budget Summary Statement:

Regional Library

Historical Society

Memorial Day Appropriation Culture/Recreation

Humane Society

Parks

Boys and Girls Club of Morrison County

Soil Conservation

Agricultural Inspector

Water Plan

Extension Office Conservation of Natural Resources

County Ditch

Agricultural Society

Feedlot Management

Mississippi Headwaters

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS)

City-County Airport

Community Development Economic Development

Initiative Foundation

Healthy Communities

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2016/12/634438-1.pdf