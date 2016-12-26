Attendees brave the cold to honor fallen soldiers

Despite the sub-zero temperatures, a large group of people gathered at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley in Little Falls, on Dec. 17, to honor the service members buried at the cemetery. The event opened with a color guard consisting of Little Falls American Legion Post 46, Randall VFW Post 9073 and St. Cloud and Brainerd Civil Air Patrol members. That was followed by the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, above left, (from left): Deputy Commander of Camp Ripley, Lieutenant Colonel Chad Sackett, Rev. Shirley Nelson, World War II Guidon who led the color guard, Owen Becker, John Snell, who sang the National Anthem and Wreaths for the Fallen President John Thomas. Representatives of the branches of the military and of those who were prisoners of war (POWs) or those missing in action placed wreaths for each group. Antje Olson of Baxter placed the wreath honoring POWs and those missing in action. Olson was imprisoned in a Nazi labor camp in World War II for being Jewish, and was rescued by the United States. Her husband is buried at the cemetery. Other wreaths were placed around the ring at the Veterans Cemetery by volunteers like Micheal Norgaard, a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 114 from Fosston. After the ceremony, families spread out to place wreaths on the headstones of their relatives. Overall, Thomas said the number of wreaths placed at the event was around 4,700.