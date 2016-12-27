Marion Barnes, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Joe Herzing officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday and from 9-10 A.M. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. A parish wake service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

Marion was born Sept. 23, 1929, in Little Falls, to the late Peter and Susan (Otremba) Seelen. She grew up in Little Falls where she attended school. On Sept. 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to Norbert Barnes at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Little Falls. Marion was employed at J.C Penny’s in the catalog department for 16 years when she retired in 1991. After retiring Marion became very active in volunteering at many places. She helped at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with funeral dinners, and volunteered at the Little Falls Senior Center helping make donuts and pancake breakfasts. In 2016 Marion was awarded Volunteer of the Year at the Little Falls Senior Center. Marion was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, American Legion Auxiliary and Little Falls VFW Auxiliary and the Military Order of the Cootie Auxiliary where she served as president. She was a very busy woman, always on the go but when she found time to relax she enjoyed embroidery, playing cards, and spending time at her lake cabin on Wood Lake. Marion was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by, son, John (Linda) Barnes of Little Falls; daughters, Caroline (Charles) Dresen of Prior Lake, Margaret Barnes of Little Falls and Mary Ellen Barnes of Little Falls; brothers, Lawrence Seelen of Little Falls and Peter Seelen of Kettle River; grandchildren, Chris Dresen, Carrie Lee, Cathi Zerwas, Lori Barnes, Julie Kaiser, and Lindsey Barnes and nine great-grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Susan Seelen; husband, Norbert; brothers, Tony, Bill, Leonard, Alex, Francis and infant Matthew Seelen; sisters, Lucille Moser and Julianne Smith.

Post navigation