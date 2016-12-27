Melvin Stumpf, 76-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Royalton, passed away Dec. 23, 2016, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, from 4-7 p.m. at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and also one hour prior to the service at the church in Royalton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Melvin Stumpf was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Pierz, to the late Ferdinand and Alma (Dehler) Stumpf. He graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High Schoool in 1958. Melvin was united in marriage to Mary Ann Scepurek, Aug. 3, 1964. The couple made their home in Royalton, and Melvin worked as a custodian at the Royalton Elementary School for 19 years. He was a member of the Royalton Lions Club, Catholic Aid, St. Jude Shrine, and Holy Trinity Church. Melvin enjoyed fishing, smoking and processing meats, woodworking, playing cards, watching the “Game Show Network” and spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Ann Stumpf of Little Falls; children, Jenny Lowe of Little Falls, Debbie (Gary) Wenner of Royalton, Steve Stumpf of Royalton, Charlotte (Randy) Bruns of Lester Prairie and Allan (Pam) Stumpf of Royalton; siblings, Olivia Maciej of Royalton and Wilbert (Mary Rose) Stumpf of Panama City, Fla.; brother-in-law, Richard Long; and sister in law, Phyllis Stumpf; grandchildren, Matthew (Crystal) Wenner, Michael (Amanda) Wenner, Samatha Koll, Nicholas Klitzke and Stephanie Koll; great- grandchildren, Alexis, Reese, MaKenna and Emma Wenner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerome (Bev) Stumpf, Leo Stumpf, Mildred (Felix) Bieniek and Mary Ann Long; brother-in- law, Al Maciej; and son-in-law, Jeff Lowe.