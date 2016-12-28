Region Five recognizes Morrison County residents

A Morrison County business and a member of the Morrison County Area Council of Government were among the people and businesses recognized by Region Five at the organization’s annual awards ceremony, Dec. 15. The Bowlus Auto Center was named the 2016 Outstanding North Central Economic Development Association (NCEDA) Micro-Business Partner. When the Bowlus Auto Center burned down in November 2015, the owners used a loan from NCEDA to help get back up and running. Within six months they had re-opened the auto center. Pictured above (from left): Region Five Board Chair Chuck Parins, Bowlus Auto Center co-owner Mara Glader, the Glader’s daughter Mya Glader, co-owner Jaret Glader and Regional Business Specialist Sandy Voigt. Parins, a member of the Morrison County Area Council of Government, was also recognized. Parins is the outgoing Region Five Board Chair, but will continue to work with the commission. Pictured below, Parins, left, receives an award recognizing his service to Region Five from Executive Director Cheryal Lee Hills.