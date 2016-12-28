Wisconsin man in critical condition after Christmas Day accident

A man from Holmen, Wis. Is in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on an icy patch on Highway 10, north of Cushing.

The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office said they received the report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries Sunday, Dec. 26, at approximately 12:59 p.m. The accident was on Highway 10 in Scandia Valley Township, north of Cushing.

The Sheriff’s Office said Adam McCullough, 26, was traveling north on Highway 10 when he lost control on the icy road. McCullough’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median. McCullough was the only occupant and was seat belted. He was transported to by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital and then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. McCullough was later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Scandia Valley Fire Department, Scandia Valley First Response Team and Gold Cross Ambulance.