Donald “Donnie” Petron

Heaven received a ringer today! Donald Petron, age 70, of Rice passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2017 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Mayhew Lake. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, January 1, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Annunciation Catholic Church with Parish Prayers at 4 p.m.. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the services at church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Donald ‘Donnie’ David Petron was born January 28, 1946 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Ralph and Virginia (Hess) Petron. Donnie proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1970-1972. On October 27, 1973, Donnie was united in marriage with Renee Baron at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. The couple made their home farming in the Rice area and were blessed with five children. Donnie was an outdoorsman; enjoying hunting, fishing, yard work, watching and feeding birds. He had an infectious smile and a love for spending time with friends playing darts or a game of horseshoes. Donnie was a member of the Rice Sportman’s Club, Annunciation Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the Rice American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Renee of Rice; children: Jason (Shelly) of Rice, Jessica of Plymouth, Ryan of Rice, Amanda (Brad) Symanietz of Sauk Rapids and Melissa of Rice; grandsons: Owen and Wyatt Symanietz, Gannon Petron; siblings: Gloria Buettner of St. Cloud, Shirley Gebhardt of Sauk Rapids, Kathy (Jim) Gottwalt of Rice, Gale (Dorrain) of Rice, James (Bev) of Rice, Dennis (Joyce) of Bowlus, Willie (Pat) of Rice and Jerry (Kathy) of Royalton; as well as other relatives and friends.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn and brothers-in-law: Leo Beuttner and John Gebhardt.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud VA for their exceptional care of Donnie.

