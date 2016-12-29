New city slogan begins: ‘Welcome to Pierz …’

Pierz has a new city slogan, as the Council chose the winner of the city’s slogan contest.

Katie Boser’s slogan was chosen out of 64 entries submitted by 32 residents. She will receive $250 in Pierz Bucks for her efforts.

It says, “Welcome to Pierz … Where families are raised and memories are made.”

The committee chosen to narrow down the entries, consisted of Kyle Bednar, Tom Smude, Lloyd Boeder, Josh Andrea, Maria Andrea, Jim Gerwing and Kari Tyson.

Before submitting the top three ideas to the Council, the group somewhat altered Boser’s original entry, which was, “Welcome to Pierz … Where memories are made, families are raised and friends stay.”

The vote, in the absence of Mayor Toby Egan and Council Member Mike Menden, was unanimous for Boser’s entry.

The other two in the top three slogans picked by the committee were, “A place we are proud to call home” and “Pierz, the city that’s alive on 25,” which the committee reworded to, “Pierz alive on 25.”

Nicole Nordlund, the city’s administrator said the Council has not specified exactly where the slogan will be used. “My understanding is it’s going to be on the website and on Facebook,” she said.

However, since the signs welcoming people to the city are relatively new, Nordlund said she didn’t believe the slogan would be put on them at this time.

“Maybe down the line,” she said. The slogan will be added to various items as the city moves forward.