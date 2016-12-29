Rita Stumpf, 97-year- old resident of Pierz, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at the Pierz Villa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, with Father David Maciej officiating. Burial will be at the St. John’s Parish Cemetery in Lastrup. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz and from 9 to 10 AM on Friday also at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Christian Mothers Rosary at 4:30 PM, followed by Parish Prayers at 6 PM.

Rita was born May 6, 1919, in Buckman to Margaret (Zenner) and John Dehler. It was through her large family and German heritage that she learned how to work hard and have a strong faith. Rita married Walter Stumpf, Sept. 28, 1940. They lived in Agram Township (“on the prairie”) for several years and then moved to a farm near Lastrup in 1943, where they raised their nine children. Rita was active in St. John Nepomuk’s parish, including Christian Mothers for 70 years, mission group, choir, and leading the rosary. She loved milking cows, gardening, canning, cooking, quilting, embroidery, dancing to old time music, and playing cards. Rita had a very generous heart and cared for family and friends whenever she could. When Rita was in her late 70's, she started volunteering at the Pierz Villa, “pushing the old people” in wheelchairs to Mass and leading the rosary in the chapel there.

Rita is survived by children: Roger (Karen) Stumpf, Betty Boser, Joe (Gloria) Stumpf, Lori (Jim) Funk, Art (Jane) Stumpf, Lue (Bruce) Gilmer and Geri (JR) Pohlkamp; sons-in-law, Jim Boser and Don Stockler; 31 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Emily Dehler and Edwina Dehler, Cora (Jim) Cain and Lavina (Leo) Bonacci; brothers-in-law, Herb (Elvira) Stumpf and Ernie (Betty) Stumpf.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; daughters, Arlene Boser and Colette Stockler; and all of her 13 siblings.

Post navigation