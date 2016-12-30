Area wrestling teams find success in Dec. 22 duals

Royalton-Upsala, Pierz win at road triangulars; Flyers win home dual with Milaca

It was a successful day for area wrestling teams Dec. 22, 2016, as all three area teams in action earned victories.

The most dominating wins came from Royalton-Upsala (R-U) who traveled to Kimball for a triangular.

The Royals started with a 65-18 shellacking of Ogilvie.

R-U earned the win thanks to five pins and five forfeits.

The five wins via fall came from Billy Dalton (113), Damion Theisen (132), Jackson Held (138), Dalton Louden (182) and Jason Kasella (220).

R-U then proceeded to roll over the host Cubs, 55-18.

Again pins from Kasella, Jacob Leibold (106), Sam Costanzo (113), Ty Held (160) and Marshall Meehl (170) played a big role.

Another team that earned a pair of wins was the Pierz Pioneers.

Pierz started with a narrow 37-30 win over Class AA Detroit Lakes.

In the match, Jake Andres (120), Brandon Ortman (152) and Jalen Jansen (160) all won via fall. Jansen’s win put the Pioneers up 30-12.

Carson Huls won the closest match of the day, 3-2, at 195 pounds to give the Pioneers an unreachable 37 points.

Pierz followed up that victory with a 63-12 blowout of Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus.

Ortman, Reese Kapsner (145), Logan Lease (170) and Jacob Gotvald (220) all earned pins in the win.

The Pioneers were benefitted by four forfeits.

Lastly, Little Falls blew by Milaca in a dual in Little Falls.

The Flyers had five pins in the 54-15 victory over the Wolves.

Kole Kern (106), Lane Rutten (145), Josh Beack (152), Tony Winkelman (195) and Billy Winkelman (220) all had wins via fall.

Simon Pantzke was involved in the closest match for the Flyers, winning 11-10 at 120 pounds.

The Flyers will host Pierz in a quadrangular match, Friday.

R-U will travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday.