Backus woman charged with meth possession

Sheila Diane Kruckow, 60, Backus is facing a felony fifth degree controlled substance possession charge.

On Dec. 22, 2016, a State Trooper stopped Kruckow’s vehicle which contained her and a driver who has not been charged with a felony, for allegedly going 77 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 371.

According to the criminal complaint, the trooper noticed the smell of marijuana, as well as a canister of butane fuel and a cable lock box, in plain sight between the seats.

The trooper also saw a bag allegedly containing a clear powder.

According to the criminal complaint, after a conversation, Kruckow let law enforcement search the locked box.

It allegedly contained marijuana and 4.77 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine.

Kruckow allegedly said the box was hers.

If convicted, Kruckow faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.