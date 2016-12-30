Brandon Middendorf charged with burglary

Brandon Lee Middendorf, 32, Pierz, is facing a felony third degree burglary charge for allegedly stealing floor jacks, a battery charger and more from a garage on Highway 27 between Little Falls and Pierz.

A homeowner called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 19, about 11:23 a.m., reporting their home had been burglarized and several items missing.

Deputies found footprints in the snow leading to another residence, where they found Middendorf, along with evidence allegedly linking him to the burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, Middendorf’s boot treads matched those around the garage.

Deputies located several of the missing items at two different pawn shops in St. Cloud.

Middendorf was arrested and during questioning, allegedly admitted he was involved in the burglary.

If convicted, Middendorf faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.