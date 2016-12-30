Demo sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Cody Allyn Demo, 24, Pierz, was convicted Dec. 21, 2016, of felony third degree criminal sexual contact with a victim 13-15 and actor 24 months older.

The charge stems from a May 2016 report from the victim’s mother, who found out that her daughter was sexually assaulted by Demo on or about March 25, 2016.

The victim’s mother was provided with information that Demo’s phone contained photos of her daughter. When she questioned her daughter, the daughter admitted that Demo had sexually assaulted her.

Investigators spoke with the victim, who detailed the sexual assault, in which Demo also told the victim to stay quiet about the incident.

Demo was sentenced to 51 months in prison, to be served concurrently with another sentence.