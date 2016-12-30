Dewitt faces charges for allegedly receiving stolen ATV

Micheal John Dewitt, 19, Little Falls, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony for receiving stolen property.

On Oct. 10, 2016, a woman called authorities and told them her boyfriend’s four-wheeler was stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, she said she believed Dewitt stole the vehicle, because he had allegedly asked about the four-wheeler on several occasions.

According to the criminal complaint, a relative of Dewitt’s told the woman Dewitt had told him he had stolen the four-wheeler and planned to sell it in St.Cloud.

The woman called Dewitt, and told him to return the vehicle or she would turn him into the police.

Dewitt allegedly returned the vehicle, but according to the criminal complaint, it was missing a saddlebag and stickers.

Police also spoke with a man who Dewitt lives with, who allegedly said Dewitt had taken his truck, without his permission, which was damaged the next time he went to use it.

The truck owner said his surveillance video allegedly showed that Dewitt and two other individuals took his keys.

According to the criminal complaint, Dewitt told the truck owner he had taken it to St. Cloud.

Allegedly, there were stickers from the four-wheeler, as well as a shirt the four-wheeler’s owner had said was missing from his saddlebags.

If convicted of the felony charge, Dewitt faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for tampering with a motor vehicle, without the owner’s permission.